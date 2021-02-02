This new game show combines questions and sport...

Moneyball is ITV’s latest game show offering, which will join successful quizzing programmes The Chase and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. The new series will be hosted by former professional footballer Ian Wright.

Speaking about his new presenting role, Ian said: “Look who’s got a brand new game show! From the moment ITV got in touch with the idea, I was hooked and there was no way I could’ve said no to Moneyball.

“It’s exhilarating, fun, dramatic, everything you want from a game show. Even though I know I’ll want everyone to win the money and even though I know I’ll be in bits when they lose, I can’t wait for everyone at home to experience the real drama of Moneyball.”

The new series is a co-production from Possessed and Potato, which are both part of ITV Studios. Previously they have produced Catchpoint, Cash Trapped, Ninja Warrior, and more. So we’re sure this programme is in great hands!

According to ITV, the exciting format for the gameshow is as follows: “Navigating their way through a series of questions, contestants can accumulate large sums of money for every correct answer. But as the cash up for grabs continues to climb, so does the pressure, leaving both players and viewers in suspense.

“The chance of losing it all looms large, and players may consider an early exit with the prize fund. But in a unique game show twist, they have to take one final shot, which could see them forced back into the game or leaving with their hard earned cash.”

Michael Kelpie, Managing Director of Potato adds: “Moneyball is a great game that combines general knowledge and split-second timing for the chance to win life-changing amounts of cash. Hugely compelling, fun to play and Ian Wright is the perfect host.”

Specific details about the new gameshow are currently under wraps, and we don't have a trailer or release date, but we'll be sure to keep you updated when we get more information!