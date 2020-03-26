Mr Motivator is back! BBC launches daily workout show with the 90s icon

Just when you thought it was safe to relax on the sofa...

Mr Motivator – who shot to fame in the 1990s on GMTV – is aiming to keep the nation fit during lockdown with a new BBC1 daytime show.

The new series, named HealthCheck UK, aims to help keep families and households across the country fit and healthy as most of the population self-isolates in order to try and prevent the spread of the virus pandemic.

And the aerobics expert, who is known for his popular exercise videos and colourful lycra outfits, will be hosting the programme alongside Angela Rippon, Michelle Ackerley and Dr Xand van Tulleken.

“Now more than ever it is important to keep our bodies and minds healthy,” said the fitness icon, whose real name is Derrick Evans.

Enthusing viewers with one of his classic taglines, he added, “Everybody say yeah, let’s get happy and be wicked at home”.

The 67-yer-old’s new co-star Michelle, 35, chipped in: “HealthCheck UK Live will offer support to audiences at home during these challenging times and I am delighted to be presenting the programme alongside broadcasting icon Angela Rippon, health expert Dr Xand, and of course Mr Motivator!”.

Co-star Angela also commented on the new series, adding, “Like millions of Britons across the country, and as an over 70, I will be self-isolating and ‘working from home’.

“HealthCheck UK Live will offer a fantastic outlet to connect viewers and to remind us we can all fight this together”.

The new series will kick off this coming Monday, on the 30th March.

The health-centric programme will be airing for at least two weeks, but could continue further than that depending on how long people in the UK are going to be required to self-isolate and social distance.

Now that the country’s gyms are closed, Mr Motivator is exactly what we all need to get us back on fitness track!