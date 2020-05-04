Mr Tumble gets not one but two new shows on CBeebies!

Yep, he's back for more fun and games!

Mr Tumble is getting two new shows on children’s channel CBeebies.

The much-loved character, who’s played by Justin Fletcher, is a stalwart on the channel. And today the Beeb announced that he’ll soon be seen in At Home With Mr Tumble and Storytime with Mr Tumble.

At Home With Mr Tumble will see him popping up from his home with activities to share and jokes sent in by viewers. CBeebies promises it will be a “giggle”.

Meanwhile, Storytime With Mr Tumble sees the character telling tales from Tumble Town. Joining him will be the toys and all the Tumble family.

Justin Fletcher’s other shows include Something Special, Justin’s House and Gigglebiz.

The Beeb also announced a string of other shows coming up on CBeebies…

Boogie Beebies sees Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse teaching pre-schoolers how to dance.

Andy’s Dinosaur Toybox will see Andy brining his toy dinosaurs to life and telling kids some brilliant dinosaur facts.

Mr Maker At Home will see the return of Mr Maker and his friends, who’ll be getting all creative.

Elmo’s Playdate will follow Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and a few famous friends playing and learning in a half-hour special.

Plus, Dr Ranj Singh will be seen in a three-part series, Get Well Soon: Coronavirus Short, which will see him catching up with Jobi, who has some questions about why he can’t see his friends.

Dr Ranj will also explain to Jobi why he can’t go outside and play as normal. They’ll also be a catchy song to help everyone remember the best way to wash our hands.

A host of shows were also announced for sister channel CBBC – which is for older children, including a new series featuring Dr Chris and Dr Xand. Called Do Try This At Home, it will see the pair turn their kitchen into a laboratory so that they can explore the fascinating world of biology.