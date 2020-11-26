Mrs B is back for more festive madness!

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2020 will be a festive favourite for all the family with not one but two episodes to enjoy.

It’s one of the key parts of the Beeb’s Christmas comedy line-up, which also includes a Ghosts Christmas special, Not Going Out and the return of The Vicar of Dibley in three mini episodes.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Special 2020 release date

The BBC is yet to confirm when the two specials will go out over Christmas. We will update this article when the BBC has confirmed the dates. Both episodes are 30 minutes long.

What happens in episode one – Mammy of The People?

The Brown household are trying to get used to the “new normal”. Some things haven’t changed, though, for starters Agnes (Brendan O’Carroll) has a new tree and Grandad (Dermot O’Neill) has a new complaint. Meanwhile, Buster (Danny O’Carroll) and Dermot (Paddy Houlihan) have new jobs helping to raise awareness of the coronavirus.

But Agnes has something more important on her mind – her and Winnie (Eilish O’Carroll) have entered a competition to perform an alternative Queen’s speech. Father Damien (Conor Moloney) meanwhile is concerned he’s not getting his Christmas message across. Can Agnes help? And everyone needs to watch out for a flasher called the Knickie Knackie Dickie.

What happens in episode two – Mammy’s Memories?

Latest stories

First pictures for Worzel Gummidge Christmas special released



The Brown family continue their struggles with lockdown, with Winnie having trouble sleeping. Agnes though is more worried about Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) who has a big birthday on her mind. Winnie’s woes though continue when she’s burgled.

And among the things that have been pinched is Winnie’s mother’s much loved wedding ring? Can they catch up with the thief? And how accurate is Winnie’s description!?

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!

The Mrs Brown Christmas specials will be shown on BBC1 (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).