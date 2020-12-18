Mrs Brown’s Boys is here to stay!

Mrs Brown’s Boys fans, rejoice! Brendan O’Carroll has confirmed that his hugely popular sitcom will be on the air until 2026.

Speaking to The Irish Sun, the star revealed that he’s signed a huge new deal with the BBC which will see the production studio continuing to broadcast Mrs Brown’s Boys festive specials for many more years to come.

The deal also contains a clause which not only guarantees Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas specials will stay in production but ensures the show will be broadcast by the BBC at 10pm on Christmas Day.

O’Carroll himself sounded thrilled, calling it “such a special slot for Mrs Brown”. He went on to explain he was determined to get that sought-after slot. He said: “I wanted that [slot] because if it’s not good enough for Christmas Day, then we shouldn’t be making it.”

Like many other shows, Mrs Brown’s Boys had been disrupted severely by COVID-19. Normally, the year is filled with filming shows and touring performances across the globe, but production was halted on Mrs Brown’s Boys like many other programmes. The cast and crew also had live shows scheduled in Australia, Ireland and the rest of the UK which had to be cancelled.

Because of this disruption, the show had to be rehearsed via Zoom, and O’Carroll went on to explain just how emotional it was to reunite with the cast. They hadn’t met up with each other for nearly a whole year when they return to BBC Glasgow to film the two festive specials in October.

“They’re all family – cast, crew, the merchandise people, and we belong on the road together. So seeing their faces, walking into the ferryport in Belfast was so fing [sic] good. I was so happy.”

The Irish smash-hit comedy is next on our screens in two Christmas specials. Both episodes will at 10pm on BBC1 on Christmas and New Year’s Day 10pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).