The Muppets are back in a hilarious comedy entertainment show on Disney Plus

Muppets Now sees Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and the gang all heading to our screens once more in a marvellous new comedy series on Disney Plus.

Here’s everything we know about the show…

Muppets Now release date: when does it begin on Disney Plus

The six-part series will air weekly on Disney Plus from Friday 31 July

What’s it about?

The magazine-style show will consist of different segments presented by the Muppets from game shows to star interviews. But gofer Scooter has to deliver the series on time while facing setbacks and unwelcome input from his meddlesome colleagues.

“It’s an incredible show,” says Kermit. “It’s wild and funny and features some new friends. Scooter is very busy. I hope that nobody drove him crazy with last minute requests or notes!”

While the bumbling Swedish Chef takes part in cook-offs in Okey Dokey Kookin, Dr Bunsen Honeydew and his put-upon assistant Beaker conduct a range of experiments in Muppet Labs Field Test and Miss Piggy hosts beauty and fitness slot Lifesty, which she swiftly renames Lifestyle.

“I started this to give back to the people who love me the most – everyone!” says Miss Piggy. “I was so excited to try some new things and we have fabulous panel discussions and answer questions from the fans so I don’t have to think up more than one question.”

Who’s in it?

A host of star guests feature in the series including Private Practice’s Taye Diggs, who tries out a variety of beauty treatments with Miss Piggy. Meanwhile Dead to Me’s Linda Cardellini shares her own health and style tips.

In chat show Mup Close and Personal, hosted by the likes of Kermit and Fozzie Bear, Drag Race star RuPaul is interviewed, while Hollywood actor Seth Rogen and Parks and Recreations’ Aubrey Plaza also feature.

“The Muppets were so excited about RuPaul,” says Kermit. “I am in such awe. Ru really inspires me.”

Muppets Now trailer: what does it reveal?

The sneak peek at the Muppets’ antics sees Kermit introduce the show under the watchful eye of Joe from Legal, who wants to keep everything under wraps. Along with a look at some of the star guests, it shows enticing glimpses of Miss Piggy’s Lifesty, the Swedish Chef getting into a scrape in the kitchen, Beaker suffering during one of Bunsen’s outlandish experiments, and Pepe the King Prawn’s madcap gameshow.

What else do we know?

Expect plenty of mayhem as the series is the Muppets’s first ever unscripted show!