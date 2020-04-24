Yasmeen is pushed to her limit by abusive husband Geoff, with shocking consequences...

There’s shock for Coronation Street fans next week when Geoff and Yasmeen Metcalfe’s abuse storyline takes an unexpected twist…

Coronation Street fans will know that Yasmeen has been subjected to horrific abuse at the hands of her husband, Geoff, for months.

But after being forced to eat her own pet chicken, locked in a box while Geoff goes out, and generally kicked while she is down for so long, Yasmeen finally fights back next week.

Having felt under the weather for weeks, Yasmeen heads to the medical centre to get some answers, but she’s left stunned when Dr Gaddas reveals she’s tested positive for chlamydia.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out that Geoff has given his wife the STI, however, Geoff does his usual trick of turning the tables on Yasmeen and accuses her of being unfaithful.

When Yasmeen points out he is the one who has been sleeping with escorts, Geoff changes tact and tells her that she must have caught it from her ex husband, Sharif.

But will Yasmeen believe Geoff’s lies?

Knowing that she needs to escape Geoff once and for all, Yasmeen checks her suitcase under the stairs to make sure she has everything she needs for when she finally makes her escape.

However, she doesn’t realise that Geoff is watching her every move on his secret camera and now knows about her hidden holdall.

When Geoff gets home, he tries to innocently ask where the key is for the cupboard under the stairs, and Yasmeen pretends to search for it.

Geoff plays along with her charade for a while, until he sees red and grabs the key out of Yasmeen’s pocket and forces her to unlock the cupboard and show her what she has hidden in there.

But what will he do when he realises what Yasmeen has been planning?

By the end of next week, Yasmeen is fragile as she comes down stairs in the morning, and nasty Geoff tells her that he has taken her phone, before going out and locking her in the house as he leaves.

But it is only later when Sally invites the pair to the reopening of the Bistro that things really take a turn for the worst.

Wanting to humiliate Yasmeen in front of everyone, Geoff makes his wife put on a nasty, tarty dress, knowing that she will hate every minute of wearing it.

After an evening from hell, Yasmeen is terrified when they get home and Geoff nastily tells her that he bought the dress for one of his escorts, and he enjoys seeing the look of horror and disgust on her face.

Finally something in Yasmeen snaps and she grabs a bottle of wine, and a fight breaks out between the pair.

But as Geoff then slumps to the floor, what exactly has Yasmeen done? And is Geoff dead?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.