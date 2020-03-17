Things are about to get very messy between Yasmeen and Geoff...

There could be drama heading for Coronation Street as Yasmeen Nazir gets fed up of Geoff Metcalfe’s abusive ways and lashes out in self defence.

It has been reported that Yasmeen’s horrific abuse at the hands of her controlling husband, Geoff, is set to take a sinister turn in the coming weeks when she ends up being charged with attempted murder.

Geoff’s coercive abuse has left Yasmeen unable to do anything without his permission, and despite her granddaughter Alya fighting to save her gran, Yasmeen remains under Geoff’s control.

Fans have been left sickened by Geoff’s abuse over the last few months, watching as his controlling behaviour gets worse by the week.

As well as taking control of all of Yasmeen’s finances, Geoff has also left her alienated from her friends and family, locked her inside a box while he went to the pub, and most recently killed and cooked her beloved pet chicken before making her eat it.

However, that could all be about to change according to The Sun Online.

Reports claim that Yasmeen will soon find the courage to leave her husband, but it will all go horribly wrong, and she will end up being charged with attempted murder.

A source told the website: “Yasmeen will finally realise what Geoff has been going to her, but her escape spirals out of control.

“There is an explosive incident and Yasmeen has no choice but to do what she does. She will be arrested and charged for the attempted murder of Geoff.”

According to the source, the soap has already filmed court scenes with Yasmeen as she is potentially locked up for trying to kill Geoff.

Fans recently thought that Geoff would soon be heading to prison after actress Sue Cleaver, better known to soap fans as Eileen Grimshaw, posted a hilarious picture on social media of her filming in a court room.

But instead of Geoff going to jail, could it be that Sue was filming Yasmeen’s court scenes instead?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.