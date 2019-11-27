MURDER in Coronation Street as THIS cobbles favourite turns into a KILLER?

There's trouble heading to Coronation Street when Vicky Jefferies mysteriously goes missing...

Next week’s Coronation Street sees Robert Preston accused of murder when the mother of his unborn baby dramatically goes missing after they have an argument.

The drama starts when Robert and fiancee Michelle Connor celebrate their impending wedding with a party the night before their big day.

But things soon turn sour when Vicky arrives to cause a scene… leaving Robert to get rid of her while Michelle explains to their friends and family that Robert has just been helping Vicky’s son Tyler out with something.

But while Robert thinks he has managed to dodge a bullet when Michelle confirms she still wants to get married, little does he know she is planning to tell everyone about his cheating ways at the ceremony… before taking his beloved Bistro from him.

After the drama at their pre-wedding party, Vicky threatens to take Robert to the cleaners, but little does she know there is a queue forming of wronged fiancées who would like to teach Robert a lesson.

Using Vicky’s outburst to her advantage, Michelle suggests they put the Bistro in her name to protect it from Vicky, and Robert reluctantly agrees. So with the restaurant in her name, all she has to do now is go through with the wedding.

But before that happens, Robert goes to Vicky’s house under Michelle’s orders and bans her from the wedding. However, things soon turn sinister when neighbours hear arguing, before an almighty crash, followed by silence.

Later Robert returns home and tells Michelle there’s no way Vicky will be coming to the wedding… but is that because he has just killed her?

As the big day arrives, Michelle tells Carla that she is excited to get the wedding under way, but not because she is about to marry the man of her dreams… but because she is just looking forward to revealing the truth about Robert.

However, as the ceremony gets underway, Tyler comes crashing into the church demanding to know where his mum is.

As rumours start to spread that Robert has done away with Vicky, the groom is soon taken in for questioning by the police.

But does Robert really have it in him to kill the mother of his unborn child?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.