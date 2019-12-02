MURDER in tonight’s Coronation Street when an argument turns DEADLY?

Coronation Street's Robert Preston finds himself in hot water tonight when an argument with Vicky Jefferies takes a sinister turn...

Tonight’s Coronation Street sees Robert Preston apparently go to great lengths to make sure his wedding to Michelle Connor runs perfectly. But is all as it seems?

The last few weeks have seen Robert apparently get away with his cheating on Michelle, and since she discovered that he had a secret fiancee who also just happened to be pregnant, she has been working hard to forgive and forget his infidelity… well, that’s what Robert thinks, anyway.

In reality, Coronation Street fans know that Michelle is working tirelessly to make sure Robert gets everything that’s coming to him, including taking his beloved Bistro from him.

While Robert thinks Michelle is busy organising their wedding day, little does he know she is actually plotting to bring him down by exposing his lying and cheating at the ceremony.

However, tonight that all looks like it could be thrown into jeopardy when Vicky turns up at the future Mr and Mrs Preston’s pre wedding celebrations.

As the pair celebrate their upcoming nuptials, Michelle is horrified when Vicky arrives at the Bistro and starts causing a scene.

Luckily Robert manages to get rid of her before she reveals anything, and Michelle is left explaining to their friends and family that Robert is just helping her son, Tyler, with something.

But Michelle will spot her moment to pounce when Vicky starts threatening to take everything from Robert, and so Michelle suggests they sign the bistro over to her name so that Vicky can’t get her hands on it.

Robert reluctantly signs, and it seems Michelle’s revenge plan is falling into place.

However things take a sinister turn when Robert visits Vicky to warn her away from the wedding later this week, and their argument takes a deadly turn when neighbours hear fighting and a huge crash, followed by deadly silence.

When Robert gets home to Michelle and tells her Vicky definitely won’t be at the wedding, how can he be so sure? Is it because he has killed the mother of his unborn child?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Main picture: Getty images