Is Gary Windass about to kill again?

It has been hinted that Coronation Street villain Gary Windass could kill love rival Ali Neeson if he was to find out about his afternoon of passion with Maria Connor.

Coronation Street spoilers have already revealed that Maria is set to cheat with her ex Ali later this week when the pair fall back onto each other’s arms on Valentine’s Day after growing closer again as Maria suffered the heartache of her miscarriage.

Fans have watched Ali be a shoulder to cry on for Maria as she was told the devastating news that she had lost her baby after he took her to the hospital at the end of last month.

The pair are set to have a heart to heart at the end of this week, which will see Ali confessing that he still loves Maria… causing the pair to share a passionate kiss.

But given Gary’s track record, we wouldn’t want to be in Ali’s shoes if he ever finds out that Maria cheated on him…

Actor Mikey North told The Sun: “I do think that Gary is really determined to make this his fresh start, put the past behind him and move on with Maria.

“I think Gary has seen the error of his ways, but if he were to find out about Maria and Ali I think that could send him off the rails again.

“There’s only one way that Gary reacts and that’s with his fists… Should he find out about it, Gary and Ali will definitely come to blows.”

The Coronation Street Instagram page shared a picture of the two characters filming a fight that is set to hit our screens later this year… but while actors Mikey North and James Burrows (better known to soap fans as Ali) are all smiles, Gary’s bloody face tells a different story.

Gary already has the blood of two people on his hands after he killed loan shark Rick Neelan in self defence, and of course he is the one responsible for Rana Habeeb’s death when she died in the factory roof collapse last year.

But could Gary have it in him to kill for a third time?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.