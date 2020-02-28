My Left Nut on BBC Three – Start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

This new coming of age drama explores the importance of men's health.

Irish newcomers Michael Patrick and Oisín Kearney have created their first project for BBC Three, based on the award-winning stage play My Left Nut.

According to the BBC, this new production is “a coming-of-age comedy drama about friendship, family, grief and testicles.” It will run for three episodes which are 30 minutes each.

What is My Left Nut about?

The series follows schoolboy Mick and his journey after discovering a swelling on his testicle. He can’t confide in his father because he died seven years ago, and his mum Patricia has too many other things on her plate.

Alongside his best mates Conor and Tommy, Mick is doing his best to navigate life as a teenager in Belfast.

If the daily struggles of high school and his secret health scare wasn’t bad enough, he’s also doing his best to impress Racheal, a girl he’s had a crush on for ages.

Is My Left Nut based on a true story?

Yes! In fact it’s a very personal story for Michael Patrick, as it’s based on his own real life experiences when he was 15 years old.

After the success of the stage play, he and co-writer Oisin Kearney decided to bring it to the small screen.

They said, “It’s a real honour to be able to share this personal story, which celebrates Michael’s family and friends, while raising issues around men’s health and the difficulty young people have in talking about their problems.

“At the same time we have had such a laugh writing it and we hope people enjoy this Belfast story in all its humour and humanity.”

Who stars?

Nathan Quinn O’Rawe stars in the lead role as Belfast teenager Mick.

This will mark his TV debut, and he told BBC Northern Ireland, “You’re doing scenes that are very funny and very upbeat, and then you’re straight into a scene that’s not so upbeat, not so funny and a bit more serious.

“But it’s a nice mix and a nice dynamic and a lovely story.”

Mick’s mum Patricia is played by Being Human star Sinead Keenan, who revealed she had been drawn to the script because it has “a really nice balance” to it.

Other stars include Jessica Reynolds, who plays Mick’s long-term crush Racheal, and Levi O’Sullivan and Oliver Anthony as Mick’s best mates Conor and Tommy.

When can we watch My Left Nut?

All three episodes will be available on BBC Three from 6am on Sunday 1st March, which is perfect if you need something to binge watch.

Each episode will run for 30 minutes, and were commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three and Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama.

Piers Wenger said of the new series, “Michael and Oisín have huge flair for storytelling and I wanted to give them their first television commission to make their unique voices heard.

“Their take on this very important and personal story will engage the BBC Three audience in a unique and heartfelt way.”