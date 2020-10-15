My Mum Tracy Beaker follows Tracy and her daughter Jess

My Mum Tracy Beaker is a new BBC series which follows a grown-up Tracy and her 11-year-old daughter Jess.

And, as the first picture from the series illustrates, Jess has her mum’s trademark curly hair!

My Mum Tracy Beaker start date on the BBC

The three-part series, adapted from Dame Jacqueline Wilson’s book, will broadcast in 2021 to mark the 30th anniversary of the publication of the iconic The Story of Tracy Beaker.

Who’s in My Mum Tracy Beaker?

Well rather excitingly Dani Harmer is reprising her role as Tracy from the original series. Dani says: “Words can’t describe how excited I am to bring Tracy back! I’m just like all the fans and have been desperate to find out what Tracy has been up to and where her next journey is going to take her. It’s been so lovely to work with some familiar faces too. The script is brilliant and I think the audience is going to love where the story goes.

“Filming during 2020 has been interesting for sure, but it’s been amazing to watch all the talented cast and crew adapt and be very creative with getting the job done. As an industry we can deal with anything if we put our minds to it. And we’re proving that it can be done!”

Also back are are Tracy’s adopted mum Cam (Lisa Coleman), Tracy’s birth mum Carly (Ruth Gemmell) and her nemesis Justine Littlewood (Montanna Thompson).

Newcomer Emma Davies takes the role of Jess. She says: “I’m really enjoying playing Jess Beaker, she’s such a fun character to play. It was so awesome to start work on the show as me and my brother have watched Tracy Beaker for as long as I can remember, we are huge fans! Filming so far has been fantastic, everyone is really nice and friendly and I’m having the best time.”

What’s the story?

The story is told from the perspective of Jess, as she and her mum try to scrape by. Unlike with her own mum, Tracy has a strong bond with Jess. But things are turned upside down when Tracy’s new rich ex footballer boyfriend Sean Godfrey (Jordan Duvigneau) arrives on the scene. He wants the high life, but everything soon starts going classically Tracy Beaker pear shaped. Can Jess save the day?

Is there a trailer?

Not yet.

What Tracy Beaker series have there been before?

The first CBBC series, The Story of Tracy Beaker, went out in in 2002 with the last, Tracy Beaker Returns, in 2012. All series are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

My Mum Tracy Beaker will be on the BBC in 2021 (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).