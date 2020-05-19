From famous best friends to working with a singing fish, there is lots to learn about the lovely Natalie Ann Jamieson...

Natalie Ann Jamieson has become a firm favourite for Emmerdale fans since joining the show in March 2019 as already established character, Amy Wyatt.

Natalie is the second actress to play the role of Amy, but Natalie has proved a huge hit since joining the soap and fans can’t get enough of the drama that Amy brings to the village.

But how much do you know about Natalie herself?

Most fans of the actress will know that:

Before Emmerdale she starred in Doctors and ITV drama, Vera.

She graduated from Rose Buford Collage in 2011.

She’s good friends with lots of her Emmerdale cast mates.

But what else do we know about Natalie? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

Natalie Ann Jamieson: little known facts about the Emmerdale star…

1. She changed her name when she left drama school

Natalie recently confessed that she often feels like she’s being told off when people use her full name… “Natalie Ann Jamieson is my name from birth, but usually the only time I get called Natalie Ann is when I’m in trouble with my mam!” she told us.

“I used my full name when I became an actor because there was someone on Radio One already called Natalie Jamieson and when you’re doing your equity name you have to chose something that isn’t already registered. But now when people talk to me I feel like they’re being really stern with me or I’ve done something wrong!”

2. She’s secretly good at magic tricks

Natalie had admitted that she had some unexpected jobs before she became an actress: “I have done some fantastic jobs. My first ever job was working in a deli serving pies and hams when I was still at school,” she admitted.

“But a really good one was when I worked in Hamleys and I spent my days doing magic tricks from Marvin’s Magic for kids. I’m a dab hand at a magic trick thanks to that job.”

3. She has her own podcast

Natalie has been chatting to friends from drama school about their journey from youth theatre to where they are in the acting world today. The podcast, called Ad Libbing will be out on June 8th – and the first to appear on the podcast with Natalie is her good friend and former EastEnders star, Himesh Patel.

4. She’s a quiz master

While the nation might have discovered a love of quizzes since lockdown began, Natalie is an old hand at her weekly pub quiz… “Quizzes, even before lockdown, were my most favourite thing,” she told us. “They have moved the pub quiz online since lockdown and it is written by the man who writes the cryptic crossword for the Guardian, so it is quite a difficult quiz and we’re always in the bottom half, but we love it!”

5. She’s best friends with former Eastenders and Casualty star Maddie Hill

Natalie and Maddie go way back… “A lot of our friends from drama school have been really successful, my best friend is Maddie Hill, who played Nancy in EastEnders and Ruby in Casualty,” Natalie told us.

“Maddie’s on-screen romance on EastEnders was obviously with Himesh Patel’s character, Tamwar, and he lives round the corner from us. We have become really good friends with him through Maddie! He’s even in our quiz team and will appear on our podcast.

6. She’s worked with a singing fish

They say you should never work with children or animals… but how about a singing fish?! “Before I joined Emmerdale I worked at Edinburgh Fringe in 2018 and I was part of a show about loneliness, where I spent most of my time with a singing goldfish! My good friend Elizabeth Edmonds played the fish, and it was brilliant fun.”

7. She’s got the traveling bug

Natalie recently got the taste for travelling, and she has already been to some amazing places. “I went to Thailand for Christmas last year and it was the first time I have ever been away from home over Christmas. It was my first long-haul fight and I loved it. I’m so glad we did it, it was an amazing experience.”

Natalie Ann Jamieson‘s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

Is she in a relationship?

Natalie Ann Jamieson is in a relationship and lives with her boyfriend.

Does she have kids?

Natalie Ann Jamieson doesn’t have any children.

Where was she born?

Natalie Ann Jamieson was born in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne.

