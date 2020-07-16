Natalie J Robb – things you didn’t know about the Emmerdale star

From being Max Branning's mistress on EastEnders to her days as a pop star, there's more to Natalie J Robb than playing Emmerdale's Moira...

Since joining Emmerdale back in 2009 actress Natalie J Robb has become a firm favourite amongst soap fans.

Natalie’s character, Moira Dingle has found herself at the centre of some huge storylines over the last 10 year… not to mention some of the steamiest!

Most fans of the actress will know that:

She was in daytime soap Doctors for three years.

She’s also been in The Bill.

She is great friends with her co-stars.

But what else do we know about Natalie J Robb? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Natalie J Robb was once in a band

Before finding fame on Emmerdale, Natalie tried her hand at being a pop star with a band called The Kinky People. She also sang I Will Be There by a group called Absolutely, and in 1997 she released a single called Keep Your Love with a dance group called Partizan.

2. Natalie J Robb has also been in EastEnders

In July 2006 Natalie appeared in EastEnders as Max Branning’s mistress Gemma Clewes. But Emmerdale and EastEnders aren’t the only soap Natalie has been in. Early in her career Natalie appeared as Trish McDonald in Scottish soap Take the High Road. She won the role in 1990 when she was just 14 years old, and stayed in the drama until 1999.

3. Her career started at a very young age

Natalie made her screen debut at just nine years old when she appeared in a Scottish television docudrama with actor Tom Conti. By the age of 13 she had won The BBC Young Entertainer of the Year award on Going Live!

4. She found love in lockdown

Natalie recently revealed that she has been dating Emmerdale co-star Jonny McPherson since earlier this year, and the pair lived together during lockdown. Natalie revealed on Loose Women how her relationship with Jonny, who plays Emmerdale doctor Liam Cavanagh, began… “Our first date was January, and we went on a few more dates in February, and then in March obviously lockdown happened. We were together when Boris Johnson announced it and the rest is history.”

5. She used her medical knowledge from Doctors to help a pregnant woman

Natalie spent three years playing Doctor Jude Carlyle in BBC One daytime soap Doctors before joining Emmerdale, and it seems some of her character’s medical knowledge might have sunk in. She once told the Daily Record that she once helped a heavily pregnant woman who had collapsed at a train station: “Her waters had broken and she was bleeding terribly. She was really panicking about losing the baby, obviously. For some reason, maybe because of Doctors, I was very calm. Afterwards they phoned me to say thank you and tell me they’d called the baby boy Connor.

6. She wants to make a film of her mother’s life

Natalie became close to her mother after her parents split when she was 15 years old. Her mum currently lives in Spain, and Natalie has a life-long ambition to make a film telling the story of her mother’s life.

7. She loves a practical joke

Natalie has admitted that while her storylines on Emmerdale might be serious, she likes to lighten the mood on set with pranks. She told The Sunday Post: “I’m a massive child. I’m always playing jokes on my co-stars and crew and having a laugh!”

Natalie J Robb’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actress….

How old is she?

Natalie J Robb’s age is 45. She was born on 3rd December 1974.

Is she in a relationship?

Natalie J Robb is dating Emmerdale co-star Johnny McPherson.

Where was she born?

Natalie J Robb was born in Bellshill, Scotland.

How tall is she?

Natalie J Robb is 1.7 metres tall.

