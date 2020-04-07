National Geographic announces Jane Goodall documentary The Hope

The two hour documentary focuses on Jane's legacy and will feature The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry...

National Geographic has revealed a brand new documentary all about Dr. Jane Goodall.

The launch of this new documentary coincides with the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday 22nd April 2020.

It depicts the formation of the Jane Goodall Institute’s “Tacare” community-centered conservation approach and Roots & Shoots youth-empowerment program, as well as her remarkable advocacy and leadership on behalf of chimpanzees and humanity.

Speaking about the documentary, Jane said, “Being out in the forest of Gombe, I had a great sense of spiritual awareness; I began to realize that everything is interconnected.”

“Since then, every day, it’s become clearer that climate change is an existential threat to our natural world, and if we destroy this world, we destroy our own future.

She adds, “Each day, every single person has the chance to make an impact through small, thoughtful choices, and when billions of people make the right choices, we start to transform the world. Don’t give up; there’s always a way forward.”

According to National Geographic, “The two-hour special follows Goodall throughout her constant travels, capturing her relentless commitment and determination to spread a message of hope.”

They add, “The film offers an intimate perspective of Goodall’s pivotal transformation from scientist to inspirational activist and leader in holistic conservation.”

The film features The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, who has been a leader in conservation and global environmental issues.

Viewers will also see exclusive interviews with James Baker, former U.S. secretary of state, who received the first JGI International Conservation Award for his work with chimpanzees.

These are just two of the special appearances featuring in the documentary, as National Geographic has included a range of experts who have all worked with chimpanzees in some way.

It is produced by Lucky 8 for National Geographic in partnership with Dr. Jane Goodall and the staff of JGI.

Jane Goodall: The Hope airs on Wednesday 22nd April at 8pm on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD.