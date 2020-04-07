National Geographic announces Jane Goodall documentary The Hope

Lucy Buglass Lucy Buglass

The two hour documentary focuses on Jane's legacy and will feature The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry...

National Geographic has revealed a brand new documentary all about Dr. Jane Goodall.

The launch of this new documentary coincides with the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday 22nd April 2020.

It depicts the formation of the Jane Goodall Institute’s “Tacare” community-centered conservation approach and Roots & Shoots youth-empowerment program, as well as her remarkable advocacy and leadership on behalf of chimpanzees and humanity.

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

Speaking about the documentary, Jane said, “Being out in the forest of Gombe, I had a great sense of spiritual awareness; I began to realize that everything is interconnected.”

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY 86th BIRTHDAY TO JANE! What inspires you? Amid WWII, a young girl from Bournemouth, England, was lucky enough to escape the tragedies of her time through books like Dr. Dolittle and Tarzan of the Apes. She was inspired to live among and learn from wild animals. That young woman grew up to become Jane Goodall, who worked tirelessly to pursue her dreams and changed the world forever. At age 26, Jane’s groundbreaking research on our closest living relatives – wild chimpanzees – helped us rethink our relationship to the rest of the animal kingdom and sparked a movement of compassion for one another and the natural world we share. Her drive, vision, and advocacy continue to capture our collective imagination. Dr. Jane Goodall has inspired millions to build a better world for all before it is too late. Today, we can say #becauseofJane we are that much closer to that better world. In 2020, as we celebrate #Gombe60, the 60th anniversary of Jane’s research in Gombe and 60 continuous years of groundbreaking studies through the Jane Goodall Institute, we also celebrate what Jane means to each of us, and to you. Every single day, Dr. Goodall and the staff of the Jane Goodall Institute hear stories about how her life, work and message mobilized them to act or feel moved in some way. In honor of Jane’s 86th birthday this April 3rd, we are sharing these stories of inspiration, dedication and – above all – hope for a better world. What will do you #becauseofJane? Add your story, link in bio! | #janegoodall #drjanegoodall #drgoodall #inspiredbyjane #inspiration #inspirational #inspirationalquotes #inspirationalwomen #whm #hope #compassion #leadership #hopeful

A post shared by Dr. Jane Goodall (@janegoodallinst) on

“Since then, every day, it’s become clearer that climate change is an existential threat to our natural world, and if we destroy this world, we destroy our own future.

She adds, “Each day, every single person has the chance to make an impact through small, thoughtful choices, and when billions of people make the right choices, we start to transform the world. Don’t give up; there’s always a way forward.”

According to National Geographic, “The two-hour special follows Goodall throughout her constant travels, capturing her relentless commitment and determination to spread a message of hope.”

They add, “The film offers an intimate perspective of Goodall’s pivotal transformation from scientist to inspirational activist and leader in holistic conservation.”

The film features The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, who has been a leader in conservation and global environmental issues.

Viewers will also see exclusive interviews with James Baker, former U.S. secretary of state, who received the first JGI International Conservation Award for his work with chimpanzees.

These are just two of the special appearances featuring in the documentary, as National Geographic has included a range of experts who have all worked with chimpanzees in some way.

It is produced by Lucky 8 for National Geographic in partnership with Dr. Jane Goodall and the staff of JGI.

Jane Goodall: The Hope airs on Wednesday 22nd April at 8pm on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD.

Latest TV News

NAV BUG FIX