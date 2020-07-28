Neighbours star Annie Jones on surprising return story for Jane

Neighbours star Annie Jones makes a permanent return to Ramsay Street and now Jane has a daughter but things aren't great between them!

Neighbours has been teasing fans for a few years with a sprinkling of appearances from iconic character Jane Harris. Now, “Plain Jane Superbrain” – as she was known in her teenage years – is finally back for good!

Actress Annie Jones talked to whatsontv.co.uk about reprising her famous Neighbours role full time.

“I’ve been very lucky to be invited by the producers to join the regular cast, which was very exciting.

“I’ve returned periodically for guest appearances but to return full time is a complete surprise,” Annie revealed.

What does she think about the fans’ long-lived nickname for Jane?

“I think it’s wonderful after all the years that she is still referred to as ‘Plain Jane Superbrain’. Those are some enduring fans… I think she’s matured somewhat by now!”

After leaving Ramsay Street in 1989, Annie appeared briefly in 2005 for the soap’s 20th anniversary. Then a longer stint in 2018 saw Jane getting frisky with Paul Robinson on school property!

Annie was back for the soaps’ 35th anniversary this year where Jane was catfished before heading into the sunset with old flame Des Clarke.

It seemed like unlucky-in-love Jane had finally settled down, but old friend Karl Kennedy has now discovered Jane is on her own again after a bad break up.

“She’s upset her marriage to Des was so short-lived,” explained Annie. “She really wanted it to work so she does feel a bit of a failure.”

Not only has her marriage hit the rocks we find out that Jane has also fallen out with her daughter Nicolette Stone (played by Charlotte Chimes). Karl brings Jane – and Nicolette – to Erinsborough.

“The producers are always very open about storylines so I was aware Jane was returning to Ramsay Street with Nicolette,” commented Annie.

“I was very excited as it adds another dimension to Jane. Their relationship has been tricky over the years and they have issues to work through.

“Charlotte (Chimes) is so much fun and we’re really enjoying the storylines and learning from each other.”

Annie says that Nicolette isn’t really a chip off the old block. “She’s way more confident than Jane!” she laughed.

Now that a single Jane is a permanent fixture on Ramsay Street, does Terese Robinson need to worry about her tempting away her husband?

“I think Paul has proven himself to be a good friend,” Annie insisted, brushing away any idea of a love triangle.

“He genuinely wants her to be happy and almost feels he has to protect her. For now there is a lot of work to be done on her relationship with her daughter.”

Let’s hope family concerns keep poor Jane away from dodgy romances for a while!

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5