Ultimate BETRAYAL leads to devastation for THIS Neighbours family

Someone is about to double crosses the Kennedy family with potentially catastrophic consequences...

Just when the Kennedy family think things couldn’t get any worse, today’s Neighbours sees Finn Kelly’s mum Claudia Watkins arrive in Ramsay Street.

But is all as it seems?

Since Finn’s memory came back last month, the Kennedys have been to hell and back.

Not only did Finn try and kill Susan and Bea, but he also stole baby Aster from Elly before taking her to an abandoned cabin in the woods.

But with Finn now dead and Elly facing charges for his murder, the family thought that they had hit rock bottom.

However, when Finn’s estranged mum Claudia arrives today, things take another turn for the worst.

Despite the fact Claudia arrives and says all the right things, it is clear that she has a hidden agenda for her visit to the Kennedy house, and soon starts trying to question everyone about what happened with Finn.

No one is happy to see Claudia, but that doesn’t stop her prying, while all the time covering her true intent by pretending she is there to spend time with her granddaughter.

However, by the end of the episode it becomes clear that Claudia does have a hidden motive for her visit – she wants custody of Aster.

And with Elly looking like she could be facing a jail sentence for a murder that she didn’t commit, it seems Claudia could build herself a very convincing case for custody.

Is Elly about to lose her daughter as well as her freedom?

Neighbours will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.