Neighbours reveals exciting cameo for THIS British comedian

He’s a big fan of the show…

Neighbours is no stranger to cameos, and they’ve now recruited an unexpected face to join them in Nunawading, where the soap’s shot.

Russell Brand is currently on tour in Australia, which gave the Neighbours bosses the opportunity to ask him to join them on set!

Neighbours actress April Rose Pengilly, who plays Chloe Brennan, shared a behind the scenes snap confirming the exciting news.

She wrote, “A hefty “thank you” to @russellbrand for coming and shooting a scene for the show today! I’m a big fan of his work, so was just a lil’ bit excited 😸 @neighbours”

Fans are clearly very excited to see Russell Brand amongst the Neighbours, with many fans taking to April’s comments to share their own thoughts.

One wrote, “Omggggggg 😍😍 stop”

Another perceptive fan added, “Makes so much more sense as to why he was singing the Neighbours theme song during his show on Tuesday night. Cant wait!”

A third added, “Not the cross over I thought I needed but it definitely is 🙌🏻

And a fourth wrote, “He is the absolute best love @russellbrand so much legend haha im jealous of you 😀🙌❤️❤️”

So far no one knows what Russell was doing on the show. Was he playing another character, or did he have a fun cameo playing himself? We’ll have to wait and see!

He also posed with Neighbors stars Benjamin Turland and Tim Robards, who play Hendrix Greyson and Pierce Greyson in the hit soap.

Russell Brand is known for his work on films Get Him to The Greek, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and Hop.

He was also an MTV presenter on a number of occasions.

Now, he has his own podcast called Under the Skin and is a political activist.

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5