Neighbours has confirmed that there will be a new addition to the Rebecchi family - and it is someone fans have been waiting three years to meet!

Neighbours has confirmed that Shane and Dipi Rebecchi’s son is finally coming to Ramsay Street.

Ever since the Rebecchi family arrived in Erinsborough back in 2017, fans have been left wondering when we will get to see their elusive son, Jay.

Three years on and it seems the wait if finally over, with Neighbours bosses finally making plans to extend the Rebecchi family.

Expanding the family

Fans will be aware that Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Moloney) brother, Shane, and his wife Dipi, have two daughters Kirsha and Yashvi, who have become familiar faces to viewers over the years.

While Kirsha might be away from home studying, Yashvi is still very much a part of the Neighbours cast, and has currently started a career with the local police.

The news that Jay is joining his family in Ramsay Street was accidentally revealed when a script was leaked online.

A spokesperson for Neighbours has since confirmed to Digital Spy: “We can confirm that, yes, there is another Rebecchi coming to Ramsay Street – stay tuned!”

While Jay’s arrival in Erinsborough is predicted to be before the end of the year, the details of his storyline have been kept tightly under wraps.

Trouble in paradise

Neighbours viewers will know that things are far from rosy in Shane and Dipi’s marriage at the moment.

Things have been more than tense between the couple since Shane discharged himself early from rehab, where he was getting treatment for his addiction to amphetamines to help him study.

Since then Dipi has found comfort in her friendship with Pierce Grayson, and last week saw them share a shock forbidden kiss.

Could Jay arrive in Ramsay Street just in time to help his parents patch their marriage up?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5