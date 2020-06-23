Is this the beginning of the end of Toadie Rebecchi and Dee Bliss?

There is trouble in paradise for Neighbours favourites Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) and Dee Bliss today when Heather Schilling comes between them once again.

The recently reunited pair have been on cloud nine since making their relationship official again.

Neighbours fans know the pair were married once upon a time, only for things to come to an apparently tragic end when their car plunged off a clifftop on their wedding day.

The pair have managed to find one another again, but there is just the small matter of Dee’s mother, Heather, and her troublesome twin, Andrea, who keep coming between them.

Both Andrea and Heather have manipulated and conned Toadie in the past, and while Dee is simply trying to make up for lost time and get to know her family, Toadie can’t get past what the pair did to him and his family.

While Toadie isn’t happy about Dee visiting Andrea in jail, he has put his own worries aside on the understanding that Dee doesn’t talk about him or his family with her mum.

However, a miscommunication today throws a spanner in Dee and Toadie’s romance, leaving them on the rocks.

When Dee goes to see Andrea, the pair bond over their lost time and Heather admits that had Dee not been taken away from her at birth, she would have called her Annabelle.

Dee is moved by the nod to her unknown past, and starts to think about how different her life would have been had she not been separated from Andrea and Heather when she was born.

But when Toadie later finds her looking teary by Lassiters Lake, he immediately assumes that Heather has upset her and launches into a verbal attack on Dee’s mum.

Little does Toadie know, Dee’s visit with Heather actually went well, and his opinions of Heather thrown a huge curve ball in their romance.

Dee announces that if Toadie can’t be supportive of her relationship with Heather then there’s no hope for them as a couple.

Is Toadie and Dee’s reunion over before it’s even properly begun?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5