Neighbours couple TORN APART as THIS forbidden pair grow closer?

There's heartache heading for Neighbours' Shane and Dipi Rebecchi as their marriage continues to suffer...

Today’s Neighbours sees Shane and Dipi Rebecchi drift even further apart as Shane’s friendship with Roxy Willis continues to come between them.

The pair have been estranged for months after finding they were on a different page when it came to a lot of huge decisions in their family life.

Not only did they fall out over Dipi’s friendship with Gary Canning, but they were also at loggerheads when their youngest daughter Kirsha decided she wanted to go to school uni Sydney instead of in their home town of Erinsborough.

Since Christmas the pair have been growing apart once again, and today’s visit to Ramsay Street sees Dipi confessing to best friend Shiela that things have gone a bit quiet in the bedroom department.

Sheila is there for her friend with lots of advice, but Dipi is adamant that the reason Shane has gone off her is because of his growing closeness with work colleague Roxy, who he has been spending a huge amount of time with.

But while Dipi is worried there is something going on between the pair, Shane just thinks they’re friends and today is there for Roxy in her moment of need.

She is down in the dumps when they both get a warning at work for the antics last week when they made up fake customer comments in a bid to pick up business, and with Harlow still fuming about her keeping the kidney secret from her, Roxy is feeling neglected.

But as Roxy goes to drown her sorrows in town, she ends up at the Back Lane Bar that she used to own with Leo Tanaka and she is soon feeling more down than ever and calls Shane.

Worried that Roxy is on a mission to self-destruct, Shane heads to the city to save Roxy from herself, but when he comes home at 2am he is shocked to find Dipi waiting up for him.

She is livid that he has been out with another woman until the early hours and is even more cross when Shane fails to see that there is anything wrong with his actions.

Could this be the final straw for the pair in Neighbours and the end of their marriage?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5