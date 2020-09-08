Neighbours couple David and Aaron set to be torn apart by grief?

Emmett's departure has hit them hard...

Neighbours couple David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan have been through a tough time recently and, sadly, things are only set to get harder for the pair.

After their bid to have their own baby came to a halt, David and Aaron decided to apply to become foster parents instead.

Of course, the pair were prefect for the role, and soon they found themselves offering teenager Emmett a safe and happy home life.

Despite initial teething problems, Emmett became a firm part of David and Aaron’s family, and even the arrival of Emmett’s wayward brother, Brent, didn’t upset the balance too much.

Here comes trouble…

However, when Emmett’s mum, Jenna, came into the picture, it soon became clear that David and Aaron would have their work cut out in protecting Emmett.

When Jenna’s sister was identified as a suitable career for Emmett, the teenager was given the impossible task of choosing to go and live with his family, or stay on Ramsay Street with Aaron and David.

A sad goodbye

Sadly for ‘Daaron’ Emmett chose to go and live with his aunty, leaving the pair heartbroken.

Today’s Neighbours sees the couple deal with the fall out of Emmett leaving, with grieving over his departure in different ways.

While Aaron understands that children leaving is part of the fostering process, David is struggling with being apart from Emmett and believes he will be better off with them in Ramsay Street.

After forming such a close bond with the teenager, David is finding it hard to let go and wants to check in with Emmett and see how he is getting on with his aunty.

As David and Aaron deal with their grief in very different ways they are set to clash in such a way that even Sheila was forced to step in today and offer some words of wisdom.

Will David listen to his neighbour and open up to husband Aaron?

Or are their separate views over Emmett going to eventually cause a long-term rift between the couple?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5