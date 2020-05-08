EVIL GAMES set to DESTROY this Neighbours favourite’s world today

Elly Conway is about to find her world shattered...

Today’s Neighbours will see Elly Conway preparing for her court appearance next week… but there is someone setting out to sabotage her chances of staying out of prison.

Neighbours fans know that Elly has been charged with murdering Finn Kelly, despite the fact she is completely innocent and his death was genuinely an accident.

However, all the evidence is stacking up against her and the police have struggled to find any shred of proof that she didn’t kill the man who has terrorised her for years.

Desperate to stay out of jail so that she doesn’t have to raise her baby daughter there, Elly has taken the advice of the police and her lawyer, Toadie Rebecchi, and decided to plead guilty, hoping it will mean she gets a non-custodial sentence.

But while Toadie is confident that she won’t be going to jail, Finn’s mum, Claudia, is out to get Elly and will stop at nothing to see her locked away for life.

But it isn’t revenge for Finn’s death that Claudia is looking for, she is after custody of Elly’s daughter, Aster.

Today sees her conspiring with her own lawyer to find a way to get Elly sent to prison – and she’s got a plan up her sleeve.

The women eventually come up with a scam and it isn’t long before they are making a few phone calls and feeling confident that they will see Elly’s day in court end in disaster for the new mum.

But what has Claudia done to make sure Elly is sent to prison?

And how will Elly cope when she is locked away in prison for a crime she didn’t commit?

