SICKENING TWIST to shatter THIS Neighbours favourite’s world today

Elly Conway is about to face her biggest challenge yet...

Today’s Neighbours sees Elly Conway facing a future in jail thanks to some underhand tactics by Claudia Watkins.

Neighbours fans have watched Claudia resort to desperate measures to get custody of her granddaughter, Aster, over recent weeks and today sees her plan to land Elly in jail work like a charm.

Poor Elly is facing jail killing Finn Kelly, a crime that her friends, family and, of course, Neighbours fans, know she didn’t commit.

But in a bid to avoid going to prison, Elly decided to plead guilty, hoping that she would be given a suspended sentence.

However, today’s Neighbours sees Claudia’s meddling mean Elly’s plan doesn’t work out the way she had hoped, and before she knows what is happening, she is being sentenced to three years in jail.

Everyone is horrified by the sickening turn of events, and Elly can hardly believe what is happening to her as she is lead away to the cells – torn away from her baby daughter in a second.

However, it seems Claudia’s sick plan might have landed Elly in jail, but that doesn’t mean she is going to get her hands on Aster that easily, because Elly is going to take her daughter into prison with her.

Claudia’s face is a picture of rage when Elly makes the announcement that Aster will be joining her in jail, and she is fuming that her scheming hasn’t paid off after all.

As Elly is taken to prison in a police van, all she can do is watch her family disappear into the distance as she is driven away.

But how will she cope serving time in prison for a crime she didn’t commit?

By the end of the episode it is clear that Claudia isn’t going to give up on getting custody of her granddaughter that easily… but what dirty tricks does she have up her sleeve this time?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5