Neighbours villain Scarlett Brady will be lured out of hiding next week...

Neighbours fans are in for a treat next week as Scarlett’s terrifying revenge plot comes to a dramatic climax.

The police start to realise that Scarlett has faked her own death next week when a series of unexplained events all seem to point the finger in her direction.

The net closes in on Scarlett

First Terese accidentally runs Kyle down while borrowing Bea’s van, oblivious to the fact Scarlett has sabotaged the steering wheel fluid pipes.

Thankfully Kyle survives, but when Levi hears about the damage on the van, he realises that the accident mirrors the car crash that killed Scarlett’s parents years ago.

Now knowing that Scarlett is still alive, the police are on her case.

But it seems Ned isn’t the only one in danger any more, leading to Yashvi making a shocking announcement.

Knowing that the only way to lure Scarlett out of hiding is to do something drastic, Yashvi suggest she and Ned hold a fake wedding.

Convinced that Scarlett won’t be able to resist coming out of hiding if she thinks Ned is getting married, the pair put plans for their fake nuptials into motion.

Wedding drama

By the end of the week Ned and Yashvi are exchanging their (fake!) vows and despite the fact it isn’t legal, it’s an emotional moment for them both.

But as the wedding continues, their plan works when Scarlett turns up.

But she is far from happy and her deadly intentions soon take a sickening twist…

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5