Neighbours fans IN TEARS after THIS unexpected twist aired today

Today’s Neighbours has left fans emotional after airing a special scene between Mackenzie Hargreaves and her boyfriend Richie Amblin.

While the pair have been fan favourites for a while now, today’s Neighbours cemented the couple in everyone’s hearts when they shared a tearful moment.

After a lifetime of waiting, the day of Mackenzie’s gender confirmation surgery has finally arrived.

But while best friend Harlow Robinson – not to mention the entire Rebecchi family – all watched to be by her side at the hospital, Mackenzie asked everyone not to fuss as she faced this huge milestone.

However, when Harlow threw boyfriend Hendrix an 18th birthday party he will never forget, Richie was surprised to be getting grief from some of the other kids from school.

Thankfully Richie stood up for his girlfriend as his nemesis taunted him about Mackenzie’s surgery… and he soon left the party to be by her side.

However, once there, Richie’s awkward explanations about his sudden appearance left Mackenzie convinced he was having trouble understanding her reasons for wanting the surgery.

Thankfully, however, she had got the wrong end of the stick, and Richie soon returned, clad in a hospital gown for comedy value, to explain how he really felt.

The pair shared an honest chat about their relationship and Mackenzie pointed out that she was going through this surgery for her and no one else.

But it was only when Richie explained that what he really wanted to tell her was that he loved her, that the nations’s hearts melted.

As Mackenzie went into theatre, excited to finally feel like her true self, Shane and Dipi Rebecchi were thrilled to see her looking so happy.

With a brand new chapter starting for the character, we can’t wait to see what happens next.

