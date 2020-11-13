Pierce Greyson fans were left shocked today as actor Don Hany took over the role...

Pierce Greyson has been recast in Neighbours and fans are struggling to get used to the sudden turnaround of actors.

The news that Pierce was going to be recast was revealed earlier this year when original actor Tim Robards was forced to leave the role four weeks earlier than anticipated when Covid bought travel in Australia grinding to a halt.

Tim and his wife are expecting a baby this month, and when travel restrictions kicked in, Tim decided he needed to be at home with his wife in Sydney.

The actor told us back in August: “My home’s in Sydney.

“Normally I’m away for four or five days a week and it means I get the weekends with my wife which was a challenge. It’s been a bit of a struggle.”

Despite the fact Pierce is due to leave Neighbours in the not too distant future, soap bosses were forced to recast the role to play out the rest of the character’s exit storyline.

A new look for Pierce Greyson

Today’s Neighbours saw new actor Don Hany stepping into the role for the first time in the UK (Australian fans first saw the new Pierce three weeks ago) and fans aren’t too sure about the change.

Despite already knowing it the character was being recast, fans have joked they weren’t prepared for the change being so sudden…

Earlier this week original Pierce was seen struggling with his marriage troubles with Chloe, while continuing his affair with Dipi Rebecchi.

But today’s episode saw Chloe arrive at work to talk to her husband, only to find a completely different version of Pierce sitting behind his desk.

Pierce then went to meet Dipi, and even had a chat with Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Maloney) in Harolds… all with his new look.

But with the drama for the character set to continue, how will his exit play out?

It’s no secret that Don has only taken on the role for a short time… but just how will Pierce leave Ramsay Street?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5