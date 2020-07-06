He's the last person you'd expect to see in Harold's cafe...

Neighbours fans took to social media to share their shock after spotting comedian Russell Brand in Ramsay Street today.

Today’s Neighbours was packed full of drama as Andrea Somers managed to drug her twin sister, Dee Bliss, and swap places with her to escape from prison.

But while Andrea was making a run for it from prison before heading to Ramsay Street to kidnap her son, Hugo, an oblivious Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) was busy bumping into Russell Brand in Harold’s.

The surreal scene came as Toadie was buying a muffin to snack on from the cafe.

A familiar face

But as he turned to walk out of the door, he bumped into Russel and recognised him instantly.

There was then a long conversation between the pair, with Russell talking to the legendary Neighbours character about how he was in Erinsborough for the writer’s festival.

Fans were stunned to see Russell in their favourite soap, and the comedian’s cameo left them completely baffled…

But as Russell was giving Toadie a life lesson about eating to fill a void, Toadie was saved by the bell as his phone rang.

Horror for Toadie

Toadie’s day then got even more surreal when he discovered Andrea had swapped places with Dee.

He was beside himself as he found out that Andrea had been to his house pretending to be Dee, only for his niece Yashvi to hand Hugo over believing Andrea was Dee.

The police were soon on the search for Andrea and Hugo but with no friends or any more family around, where could Andrea have gone?

Is Huge safe? And will the police track Andrea down before she can get too far?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5