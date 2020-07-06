Trending:

Neighbours fans STUNNED to spot THIS unexpected face in Erinsborough: ‘It’s genius!’

Claire Crick Claire Crick

He's the last person you'd expect to see in Harold's cafe...

Neighbours fans took to social media to share their shock after spotting comedian Russell Brand in Ramsay Street today.

Today’s Neighbours was packed full of drama as Andrea Somers managed to drug her twin sister, Dee Bliss, and swap places with her to escape from prison.

But while Andrea was making a run for it from prison before heading to Ramsay Street to kidnap her son, Hugo, an oblivious Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) was busy bumping into Russell Brand in Harold’s.

Russell Brand Neighbours

Russell was seen popping into Harolds for a cuppa today (Picture: Channel 5)

The surreal scene came as Toadie was buying a muffin to snack on from the cafe.

A familiar face

But as he turned to walk out of the door, he bumped into Russel and recognised him instantly.

WHAT IS ON TONIGHT? Check out our NEW and improved TV Guide

There was then a long conversation between the pair, with Russell talking to the legendary Neighbours character about how he was in Erinsborough for the writer’s festival.

Russell Brand Neighbours

Toadie was stunned to see Russell and recognised him instantly (Picture: Channel 5)

Fans were stunned to see Russell in their favourite soap, and the comedian’s cameo left them completely baffled…

But as Russell was giving Toadie a life lesson about eating to fill a void, Toadie was saved by the bell as his phone rang.

Horror for Toadie 

Toadie’s day then got even more surreal when he discovered Andrea had swapped places with Dee.

He was beside himself as he found out that Andrea had been to his house pretending to be Dee, only for his niece Yashvi to hand Hugo over believing Andrea was Dee.

Neighbours, Toadie Rebecchi, Russell Brand

Little did Toadie know that while he was chatting to Russell, Andrea was kidnapping their son (Picture: Channel 5)

The police were soon on the search for Andrea and Hugo but with no friends or any more family around, where could Andrea have gone?

Is Huge safe? And will the police track Andrea down before she can get too far?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5

Latest TV News

NAV BUG FIX