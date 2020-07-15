Neighbours star Georgie Stone on Mackenzie’s transgender surgery

Transgender actress Georgie Stone talks Mackenzie Hargreaves gender confirmation storyline and why she’s fighting for the trans community to have a voice

Neighbours star Georgie Stone has revealed to whatsontv.co.uk that there’s a big milestone coming up for her character Mackenzie Hargreaves.

The teen has been through a lot since arriving in Erinsborough – from coming out as trans to her schoolmates to finding romance with Richie Amblin.

After finally resolving her estrangement from dad Grant Hargreaves, the now 18-year-old’s next big step is gender confirmation surgery.

“She’s excited, but it’s mixed with some nervousness, of course,” commented Georgie, who was the first transgender person to play a trans character in an Australian soap.

“It’s a very personal moment for her. It’s not a step to make her a girl, because she’s always been a girl, but it’s so she can feel comfortable in her own skin and is purely for her own benefit.”

Bringing Mackenzie to Ramsay Street

Mackenzie’s story may not have been told if it wasn’t for Georgie.

After coming out as trans at a young age she became an advocate for transgender rights, along with her mum, actress and author, Rebekah Stone.

Then in 2018, Georgie came up with the groundbreaking idea of pitching a transgender character to the soap’s producers.

“Even though we have come a long way, people can forget how to be a good ally,” Georgie explained.

“There are some very public and powerful voices who are against the trans and gender diverse community, so it’s extremely essential to have representation, particularly in our storytelling.”

Support from viewers

Luckily, Georgie has been heartened by the reaction to Mackenzie.

“The response from fans has been amazing and the trans community have been really supportive,” she revealed.

After a year on the show, has Georgie got anything on the wish list for her character’s next steps?

“I have so many ideas!

“I would love her father Grant to come back and I’ve always imagined Mackenzie being walked down the aisle. That would be a beautiful ‘full circle’ moment.”

Boyfriend Richie had better get planning!

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5