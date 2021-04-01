Neighbours icon Eve Morey returns to Ramsay Street for SECRET role

Neighbours star Eve Morey played Ramsay Street's Sonya Rebecchi for 10 years...



Warning - Neighbours spoilers below!

Neighbours fans were left devastated when Sonya Rebecchi met a tragic end back in March 2019, but it has been revealed that Eve Morey has played a vital role in Shane and Dipi Rebecchi’s exit from the soap.

Viewers will know that Sharon Johal and Nicholas Coghlan, who are better known as Dipi and Shane Rebecchi, are leaving Ramsay Street to make a fresh start in Sydney.

The pair have been plagued by marriage troubles over the last year, and now they are hoping a fresh start in a new city will help them patch things up.

Their move will also bring them closer to their children Kirsha and Jay, and their exit scenes have already aired over in Australia.

But Sharon Johal recently revealed that former Neighbours favourite, Eve, helped them film their exit in a special behind-the scenes role.

Fans will remember that Toadie’s wife, Sonya, was tragically killed off when she lost her battle with cancer, leaving Dipi to become a mother figure to Toadie and Sonya’s daughter, Nell.

However, spoilers have revealed that Nell will take Dipi’s departure from Ramsay Street particularly hard, and that’s where Eve comes in.

New Neighbours role

Eve now works as part of the Neighbours production crew as an intimacy coordinator and acting coach, and she was on hand to guide her former on-screen daughter through the scene.

Dipi actress, Sharon, shared a brilliant snap on Instagram that shows Eve back with her Rebecchi family, which will bring happiness to many Neighbours fans, even if it is purely behind the scenes only…

“I just wanted to share this moment with you guys,” Sharon wrote alongside her picture.

“There were so many tears in the lead up to leaving (acting and real ones) but some of the particularly sad scenes revolves around Dipi leaving Nell (and Hugo). Of course Dipi loves her own children but when Sonya died, she promised NOT to take her place, but to look after them as her own.

“Leaving her (in real life) was just as tough and we worry about how she would take on this information. Turns out she took it like a champ, just like she did when our good friend Eve Morey (Sonya) left.

“Big props to production for ensuring our beautiful Eve was on set to navigate the sensitivities of this ‘lonely Nell sitting on Sonya’s memorial bench’ scene with Scarlett (Nellyfish) and to the writers for pulling on our collective heartstrings!”

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.