BREAK UP on the cards for this LEGENDARY Neighbours couple?

There is trouble on the horizon for Karl and Susan Kennedy...

Today’s Neighbours sees Karl and Susan Kennedy at war after Karl admitted that part of him blamed Susan for Finn Kelly’s recent reign of terror over Ramsay Street.

Neighbours fans will remember that Finn lost his memory after falling down a cliff, and woke up with his memory conveniently wiped of all the evil things he had done to people in his adult life.

Susan took pity on Finn and let him stay at the Kennedys’, thinking it would help him continue to be a better person.

And her plan seemed to work until his memories of his evil past started to come back to him recently.

Back in March Finn’s dark side returned completely and he ended up killing Gary Canning, Pure Wallace and then himself as he tried to get revenge on those who had wronged him.

And now Susan is blaming herself for what happened.

But it’s not just Susan who thinks she should be feeling guilty. Gary’s mum, Sheila Canning, is also blaming Susan for what happened.

However, to make matters worse, Susan found out earlier this week that her husband Karl also thinks she is to blame for bringing Finn back into their lives, and now the Kennedys’ marriage is hanging by a thread.

As Susan returns to work as principle at Erinsborough High today, she is faced with blacklash from some of the parents at the school, who are calling for her to hand in her resignation.

But instead of confiding in Karl about what has happened at work, Susan keeps everything bottled up, causing a huge fight between the pair later in the day.

After so many decades of being married, could this be the final straw for Karl and Susan?

Or will the legendary pair manage to work through their problems and not let Finn come between them from beyond the grave?

Neighbours will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.