Will Hugo Rebecchi be found safe and sound?

Today’s Neighbours will have you on the edge of your seat as Heather Schilling’s plan to get baby Hugo back to Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) unfolds.

Neighbours fans will know that Andrea Somers managed to escape from prison and kidnap her son, Hugo, who she shares with Toadie, by pretending to be her twin sister, Dee Bliss.

But when Dee and Andrea’s mum, Heather, found a burner phone in the prison gardens yesterday, she came up with a plan to lure Andrea out of hiding and bring Hugo home.

Heather’s plan to meet Andrea at Erinsborough High with the police watching her every move seems like a huge risk to Toadie.

Given his history with con woman Heather, it is understandable that he doesn’t trust a word she says.

However, if he wants his son back, he doesn’t have much choice.

The undercover mission gets under way

After the police convince Toadie that the plan will work, they head off to the school, with Heather wearing a tracking monitor so they can keep tabs on her.

Toadie, Dee and police officer Levi sit in the car and wait… but Toadie is beside himself with nerves and it’s all he can do to stay put and let Heather do her thing.

But when things take too long for Toadie’s liking he is convinced that Heather is going to do a runner with Andrea and Hugo and leaps out of the car and races towards the school.

Toadie puts the plan under threat

Levi is beside himself, convinced that Toadie is going to ruin the undercover operation, but luckily for Toadie, Heather has got Hugo in her arms and he is able to get his son back safe and sound.

But the same can’t be said for Andrea, who is wrestled to the floor by undercover police officers… and she is devastated that Heather has double crossed her.

As Heather is carted back to the prison, Toadie allows her to say a final farewell to Hugo and the pair seem to have found a new understanding.

However, hell awaits heather back at the prison, with Andrea waiting for her, something tells us she isn’t going to give the mum who tricked her a warm welcome…

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5