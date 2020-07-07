HORROR in Neighbours as a terrifying kidnap takes a SICKENING turn

Toadie faces every parent's worst nightmare today...

There is terror in today’s Neighbours when Andrea Somers’ kidnap plot takes a sinister turn… but is little Hugo Rebecchi in danger?

Yesterday’s Neighbours saw Toadie Rebecchi’s (Ryan Moloney) son, Hugo, kidnapped from right under the family’s nose when Andrea escape from prison and pretended to be her twin sister, Dee Bliss.

Neighbours fans will know that Andrea drugged Dee while she was visiting their mother, Heather Schilling, in jail.

Andrea then swapped clothes with her identical sister, leaving Dee passed out in the prison gardens, while she walked out of jail without any drama.

Kidnap drama

And, of course, Andrea’s first port of call was Ramsay Street, where she pretended to be Dee in a bid to kidnap son Hugo from the Rebecchi house.

Luckily for Andrea, Toadie wasn’t home, and an oblivious Yashvi Rebecchi handed Hugo over without a second thought.

But today’s Neighbours sees Toadie spend a sleepless night terrified about where Andrea might have taken their son.

A new twist…

With no new police leads, it seems there is little hope of finding Hugo any time soon… until a shocking new twist occurs.

As always Andrea is one step ahead and has planted her burner phone in the garden at the prison, knowing Heather will find it while she is weeding.

Heather is stunned to find it and calls her daughter immediately, getting in touch with Andrea, who begs her for help.

Since finding a hideout with the prison officer, Owen Campbell, who helped her escape, Andrea then dyes her hair brown to try and go under the radar.

But she is clearly using Owen to her advantage, while he seems head over heels in love with the con artist.

However, when Owen realises that Andrea has just been faking her feelings, he steals her cash and leaves their hideout, calling Toadie to tell him where his son is.

But while Andrea has realised what is going on and escapes the hideout with Hugo, Heather comes up with a plan to help the police track her daughter down.

Handing in the burner phone and telling the police her plan to lure Andrea out of hiding, it seems Heather has got it covered.

But is she bluffing and trying to orchestrate her own escape from jail?

Or is she really a changed woman and will really bring Hugo home where he belongs?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5