HORROR as this Neighbours legend is haunted by GHOSTS from the past

Toadie's past comes back to haunt him in the worst possible way...





Today’s Neighbours sees poor Toadie Rebecchi confronted with Sonya’s tragic death all over again when Roxy Willis makes a grave mistake.

With Lassiters gearing up for the wedding expo, you can’t move in the complex for promo girls dressed in wedding gowns to promote the event.

But having local women dress in their wedding gowns and hand out leaflets has already proved to cause heartache when Mark Brennan was confronted with seeing both of his former brides, Paige and Elly, dressed in their wedding dresses.

But today it is Toadie’s turn to be confronted by his past when Roxy agrees to help Terese Willis by handing out flyers dressed in a bridal gown, only to accidentally put on Sonya’s dress from her wedding day to Toadie.

Terese asked Toadie last week if he would consider having Sonya’s dress on display at the community centre for everyone to see, but while it wasn’t a straight forward no, Toadie admitted he would need time to think about it.

But with the anniversary of Sonya’s death this week playing on his mind, Toadie is grieving his wife all over again and struggles to let the precious gown out of his sight.

However, when Toadie decides it is too painful to have Sonya’s dress on display, he hangs it up at the community centre in a dress bag… only for Roxy to assume that is the dress that Terese has left for her to wear for the promo work.

But when Toadie sees Roxy parading around the complex wearing his late wife’s wedding gown, he is fuming, and verbally lashes out at an unsuspecting Roxy.

While it is heartbreaking for Toadie to be confronted with his past in such a brutal way, poor Roxy had no idea that she was doing anything wrong.

Will Toadie realise that it was a genuine mistake and forgive Roxy?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5