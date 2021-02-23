Just when we thought Finn Kelly was gone for good, the Neighbours villain is making a comeback...

Neighbours star Rob Mills, who played Ramsay Street’s most dangerous resident, Finn Kelly, has spoken about his return to our screens later this year.

Fans of the soap will know that Finn died last year after his reign of terror came to a gripping climax as he tried to kill Ramsay Street legend Susan Kennedy.

Much to the relief of the Kennedys Susan managed to escape his grip and eventually Finn came to a fitting end when he slipped and fell, before banging his head and drowning.

Back for revenge?

But before you go thinking the character is going to make a spooky comeback from the dead, Finn will actually be appearing as a figment of Susan’s imagination.

The actor told The Herald Sun that he would be back on screens in Australia from 2nd March…

“It’s just a short resurrection, no witchcraft involved.

“It was so good, the way it was written and shot. Finn has some unfinished business.

“I’m just rapt they have continued filming the whole way through.

“I love that character my character has never really left and it has haunted people.”

Finn’s return comes as part of a new storyline for Susan that will see her using visualisation techniques to come to terms with the ordeal that she endured at the hands of the villain.

Fans will remember that Finn appeared to have a change of character after falling from and cliff and getting amnesia.

He spent months trying to redeem himself for his past crimes, none of which he could remember due to his fall.

However, his reign of terror kicked off again in spectacular fashion when his memory started to slowly return, leaving no one in Ramsay Street safe from his evil ways.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5