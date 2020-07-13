Three is a crowd for Kyle...

Today’s Neighbours sees Kyle Canning still desperately trying to win back Roxy Willis’s affections… but his cousin Levi Canning is about to throw a spanner in the works.

Neighbours fans have watched Kyle and Roxy’s on/off romance hit so many hurdles since they first got together back on Pierce’s island that it seems the pair will never get together.

Despite their friendship turning into something more on their glamping trip, Gary Canning’s death made Kyle feel bad about being happy with Roxy and he called time on their romance.

But since then things have still failed to work out between the pair, with miscommunications and bad timing always getting in their way.

Recently Roxy has been doing a lot of thinking and has sworn off all things Kyle-related, determined to protect her fragile heart.

But in turn Kyle has admitted his true feelings for his neighbour and told Roxy that he will wait for her until she is ready to try things between them again.

However, today’s Neighbours sees Roxy determined to move on, and she sets her sights on a new man.

The only problem is, she has got the hots for hunky new police officer Levi… who just happens to be Kyle’s cousin.

So while Kyle is sitting at home moping about his missed chance with Roxy, Levi is at the Waterhole flirting up a storm with the local barmaid.

But how far will things get between Roxy and Levi before they realise who one another are?

This is about to get very awkward…

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5