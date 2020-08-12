Ramsay Street favourite Pierce Greyson is getting a new face...

Neighbours has announced that the role of Pierce Greyson has been recast.

Soap fans are used to seeing characters returning to their screens after years away with a new face as they’re played by a new actor, but Neighbours has recently faced a recast with a difference.

After two years of playing the multi-millionaire businessman Pierce Greyson, actor Tim Robards was due to leave his role later this year.

However when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he was forced to finish filming four weeks early so that he could return home to Sydney to be with his pregnant wife, Anna Heinrich.

Tim was due to finish filming next month, however as travel restrictions were put in place thanks to the virus, he was forced to make the decision to leave Neighbours before he finished filming.

Pierce Greyson is about a new look

So while Tim prepares to become a parent for the first time, Neighbours have brought in actor Don Hany to step into the role of Pierce for what is left of the character’s storyline.

Actor Don is well known on the Australian TV circuit, and is also no stranger to Neighbours after his real-life wife, Alin Sumarwata, played regular character Vanessa Villante from 2011 to 2013.

Tim’s final episode on Neighbours will air in the UK on Monday 9th November, with Don stepping into Pierce’s shoes from Friday 13th November.

Speaking of his early departure from the soap, Tim said: “I would like to thank the amazing cast, crew, Fremantle and Network Ten for the incredible opportunity to play Pierce Greyson.

“I have absolutely loved my time on the show and will miss it immensely.

“ I made the gut-wrenching decision to depart Neighbours early as my responsibilities as a husband and father have to take precedence.

“If I’ve learnt anything in this pandemic it’s that the health and wellbeing of my family has to come first.”

Don joins the cast of Neighbours

Newcomer Don said of his role: “I’m thrilled to have been invited to be part of a show that is part of Australian television history.

“I’ve never done the show before so it’s all new and I’m so happy to be here.

“It’s a testament to the resilience of the show that it’s still running at a time like this.”

Neighbours’ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, added: “With COVID-19 restrictions continuing to limit movement and with the risk of Tim potentially not being able to travel, we all felt that in these astonishing times, Tim should return home to Sydney to be with his wife Anna ahead of the impending birth of their first child.

“ We thank Tim for his passion for Neighbours and wish him and Anna every happiness as they embark on parenthood.”

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5