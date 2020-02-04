Here's everything you need to know about Neighbours' HUGE 35th anniversary celebrations...

Neighbours bosses have announced there will be three deaths and five weddings in soap’s iconic 35th anniversary episodes – plus nine (yes, NINE!) familiar faces return for the huge milestone next month.

It’s not every year that a soap celebrates such a special birthday, and Neighbours has some extra special episodes in the pipeline for fans which promise to not only be action-packed, but also there are some Ramsay Street legends returning for the celebrations.

There’s set to be a reunion to remember as nine former Neighbours stars return to their old stomping ground, bringing with them drama, excitement and, as always, romance.

Andrew Morley will be returning as Jack Callahan, along with Olympia Valance as Paige Smith. The last time we saw the pair they were moving to Queensland with their baby Gabe… but what have the pair been getting up to since then?

Annie Jones will reprise her role as Jane Harris once again, while Bruce Samazan will return as Mark Gottlieb and Damien Bodie will return as Dylan Timmins, along with Stephanie McIntosh as Sky Mangel.

Paul Keane will be coming back to his iconic role of Des Clark, while Scott McGregor returns as Mark Brennan, but what will Elly Conway make of his return?

Melissa Bell will also be coming back as Lucy Robinson for the celebrations, but what does this mean for her brother, Paul Robinson?

“We have a reputation for going big with our milestones, and this is our biggest yet,” Executive producer, Jason Herbison told Australian magazine TV Week. “Neighbours is 35 years young and we are celebrating with a bang.”

In addition to all this, it has also been revealed that Neighbours fans will be treated to five extra episodes in the anniversary week.

The official 35th anniversary is on 18th March, but the celebrations start on 16th March and run all week, and in addition to the usual 1.45pm and 5.30pm slots that the soap fills on Channel 5, there will also be some extra special episodes that will be aired at the latter time of 10pm.

It has been revealed that the special anniversary episodes will see Elly Conway plan a special birthday trip to Pierce Greyson’s luxury island to celebrate her own 35th year.

But things take a sinister turn when Finn Kelly concocts a deadly plan which means three character’s won’t live to see the end of the holiday.

Meanwhile, back in Erinsborough Chloe Brennan is hosting a wedding expo at Lassiters in a bid to save the hotel.

With wedding fever in the air, there will be 5 weddings taking place in the anniversary week – one for each episode – and it is thought that this is where the familiar faces from the past come in.

Make sure you tune in to Channel 5 from the 16th March so you don’t miss a thing!

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5