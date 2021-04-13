What new drama in Neighbours brings Lucas back to Ramsay Street?

Neighbours fans are in for a treat as familiar face Lucas Fitzgerald returns to Ramsay Street for a new storyline twist.

Viewers will remember that the character was originally a regular between 2008 and 2013 but has often been seen returning to our screens over the years.

Most recently Lucas came back to Erinsborough for the funeral of his dear friend Sonya Rebecchi (Eve Morey) in 2019.

The character is played by actor Scott Major, who since leaving the show as Lucas has gone behind the camera to direct Neighbours and other TV projects instead.

Bad times for Bea

The return of Lucas will see a new storyline for Bea Nilsson kick off as she is sacked from her job at the garage.

Fans of the soap will know Lucas is the owner of the business, and he is forced to come to town to fire Bea after she jumps to the wrong conclusion while finding a file in a car with Ned’s name on it.

While servicing a car for the new Sheila Canning – a new character who is caught up in a case of mistaken identity with our very own Sheila – Bea is shocked to find the file that contains private information about Ned.

Despite the fact new Sheila has a very good reason for having a file with Ned’s name on it, the damage has already been done and Bea finds herself out of a job.

Speaking of his return to the soap, Scott told Digital Spy: “I always love walking onto the Neighbours set. I’ve been there on and off for around 13 years now, so it feels like a home away from home.

“I still feel very honoured to be part of such an amazing, inspirational show.”

While UK fans of the soap will have to wait five weeks for Lucas to return, he will be back on screens in Australia next week.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5