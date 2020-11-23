Neighbours brings fans more drama as newcomer Jai Rebecchi arrives in Erinsborough...

Neighbours has revealed that newcomer Jay Rebecchi will arrive in the midst of a huge family fall out next week.

It was reported last month that Dippi and Shane Rebecchi’s son, Jai, would be making his long-awaited arrival, and it has now been confirmed that his first scenes will air next week.

But of course he won’t be arriving quietly, instead he walks into a huge family fall out as the truth about Pierce and Dipi’s affair is revealed.

The truth is out…

Neighbours fans have watched the forbidden pair sneaking around behind their partners’ backs after both their marriages hit the rocks.

But the fact that they have been finding comfort in one another arms is about to become common knowledge, leaving both families under threat.

Until now Paul Robinson is the only one who knows about the affair, having caught the pair together at the Lassiters office.

But Paul’s attempts to blackmail Pierce soon fall flat when Nicolette discovers the truth about the affair later this week, leading to the whole thing being exposed.

When Chloe uncovers the affair, she is heartbroken.

Dipi tells Shane everything

With the news out, Dipi realises she also needs to come clean to her husband before someone else tells him what she has been up to.

Dipi gets home and tells Shane she has been sleeping with Pierce… leaving the entire family shattered.

By the episode airing on Friday 4th December (see our TV guide for listings), Dipi is staying with Sheila, unsure of what she wants from her marriage.

When she goes home to collect some of her things, Shane is hopeful that she is back to talk things through.

However, when it becomes apparent that Dipi still isn’t ready to save their marriage a huge argument breaks out… just as Jay, played by actor Dhruv Malge, walks in.

The Rebecchi’s are thrilled to see their middle child, and his arrival brings a temporary end to their fighting.

But how long will their truce last?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 – the earlier lunchtime slot is due to Home and Away’s annual break over Christmas.