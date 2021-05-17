A surprise new secret affair storyline for Ramsay Street’s Toadie and Mel is loads of fun reveal stars Ryan Moloney and Lucinda Cowden...

Neighbours stars Ryan Moloney and Lucinda Cowden have lifted the lid on a new storyline for Toadie Rebecchi and Melanie Pearson that may come as a shock to fans.

Whatsontv.co.uk chatted to Ryan and Lucinda to get the goss on the latest twist that reveals the couple have been hiding a passionate affair…

Awkward beginnings

When Melanie returned to live on Ramsay Street after 30 years away, her early dealings with Toadie saw them getting off to a tricky start.

After the singletons were matched for a date on Tinder, Toadie struggled with her overbearing personality and it seemed like it was game over in the romance stakes.

Then there was that embarrassing dinner after lawyer Toadie hired Mel as his new PA.

He only wanted to thank her for her hard work but he accidentally booked for them to go out on Valentine’s Day!

Keeping secrets

With tension now seemingly mounting between the pair at work, intern Mackenzie Hargreaves voices her concerns at Toadie’s seemingly bad attitude to his PA.

“Mackenzie sets it up that Toadie is unfairly treating Melanie only for it to be revealed – with no real clues – that there are in fact having a fling!” shared Ryan.

The couple are keen to keep their torrid affair on the down low because they work together and it may be seen to compromise the legal cases they’re working on.

But how did it all kick off?

“It’s after a stressful period of work,” explained Lucinda.

“They have a drink after work in the office and they’re having a laugh and a chat.”

“When they go to leave they end up in a clinch and their passion takes over!”

An unexpected romance

Lucinda revealed that she was initially surprised when she returned to the soap that Mel was going to start a romance with Toadie.

“I wasn’t expecting it with the age gap [Mel is 14 years older than Toadie].

“But I think it’s a fabulous pairing. The shenanigans they get up to are pretty funny,” she commented.

“I love working with Ryan. He’s funny, generous and a really talented and professional actor. And did I say funny?!”

Ryan is just as stoked about being paired up with Lucinda.

“LOVING IT!” he exclaimed.

“Lucinda is probably even funnier than her character Melanie. She has a fantastic energy and everyone is smiling when she’s on set.”

Star crossed lovers?

Whether there’s a rosy future ahead of them, Ryan and Lucinda won’t say, but we’re a bit concerned that hippy dippy Mel has seen it in the stars that they’re not well matched astrologically…

“Mel’s worried about him being a fire sign, you’re right!” laughed Lucinda.

“They don’t work on paper but as they say love is blind and opposites attract.

“I think they’re good together because they’re quite different.”

Ryan agrees – but with a warning… “The best outcome would be a ‘happily ever after’ but it’s Neighbours and we know there are going to be some bumps along the way!”

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 5:30pm on Channel 5