Pierce and Dipi's affair is set to rip their families apart, but things take a shocking turn when Pierce has an accident...

Neighbours will air a special episode next week that focuses entirely on the fall out from Dipi Rebecchi and Pierce Greyson’s affair and the shocking twist that follows.

The forbidden pair have been secretly meeting at Lassiters for the last few weeks as both their marriages hit the rocks.

But while they might have found comfort in one another’s arms while their relationships at home break down, the fall out from their affair is set to have shocking consequences.

The secret is out

Until now, Paul Robinson has been the only one in the know about the fling, having caught them together while they shared a night of passion at the hotel.

However, the secret pair’s lies have started to unravel before their eyes after Jane caught them kissing earlier this week.

Despite the fact Dipi managed to convince her friend that it was her husband Shane that she was with, the near miss reminded Pierce and Dipi of what they had to lose if their affair came out.

But next week the affair is set to be revealed, and on Friday 4th December Neighbours will air a special episode dedicated entirely to this storyline.

The news of the affair is set to be revealed at the end of this week when Chloe catches her husband with Dipi… and soon the news of their fling becomes public knowledge.

But while Shane and Chloe struggle to get their heads around the fact their other halves have been cheating, Dipi starts to wonder if she actually wants to save her marriage.

A special episode

By Friday Shane is desperate to work things out with Dipi, but as he fights for their marriage she isn’t sure what she wants and a huge fight breaks out.

Meanwhile, Pierce is trying to make amends with Chloe and begs for a chance to put things right between them.

However as Pierce heads out for a workout to clear his head things take a tragic turn when he has a shocking accident.

Will Pierce be okay?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 – the earlier lunchtime slot is due to Home and Away’s annual break over Christmas.