Did you spot it? Anyone for a Fowler Fizz?

Neighbours fans are adoring the fact that the Aussie soap has given a delightful little nod to EastEnders.

EastEnders has been celebrating its 35th anniversary this week. The soap favourite has left viewers on the edge of their seats with the past few episodes, which have seen a party boat full of Walford residents begin to sink.

The dramatic plot will end in one beloved cast member tragically losing their life in the horrifying storyline.

In honour of the epic EastEnders milestone, Australian rival Neighbours included a sweet tribute during their most recent instalment.

Viewers took to social media to applaud the lovely move, after spotting an Albert Square themed cocktail menu in The Lattisers Complex’s Waterhole bar!

The beverages, named after classic names from the East End based show, included Walford Sour, Fowler Fizz (not sure that sounds very appealing!), Slater Colada and a Dry Mitchell.

After spotting the subtle nod, fans took to Twitter to point it out.

‘Did anyone else see the #Eastenders reference in today’s #Neighbours ? Both soaps are celebrating 35 years & even though I don’t watch Eastenders, I hope they do the same for their Aussie counterpart. Nice touch,’ one wrote.

‘Just caught up with todays episode of @neighbours loved the little nod to @bbceastenders on the sign outside the waterhole #Neighbours #EastEnders,’ added another.

‘@neighbours spotted this in today’s ep. Homage to Eastenders? I love it,’ praised a third.

‘I reckon Sheila is an Eastenders fan for sure. Definitely want to try a few of these cocktails,’ chipped in a fourth.

Other viewers were a little confused by the connection though.

One asked, ‘@neighbours what’s with the Eastenders reference in today’s episode?!‘

Of course Neighbours has its own dramatic 35th anniversary week coming up next month, featuring three deaths and five weddings!

Neighbours continues on Channel 5.