Netflix adds British classics such as The Vicar of Dibley and Life on Mars

Ready for a serious dose of nostalgia?

Netflix has added four classic British series to their library amid lockdown.

Even though we all love discovering new programmes, sometimes you just want to cosy up with an old favourite.

And thanks to Netflix, we can now binge watch some seriously great classic series.

Taking to Twitter, the streaming service confirmed that they’d added Dinnerladies, The Vicar of Dibley, Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes.

Better yet, Netflix users will be able to access every single episode of the iconic series, so if you haven’t seem them before, now is your chance to watch the lot.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest additions to Netflix…

Dinnerladies

This much-loved BBC series starred creator Victoria Wood, Julie Walters, Anne Reid and Thelma Barlow.

It follows the staff in a northern English factory, particularly the dinnerladies who work in the canteen.

They all do what they can to make life bearable, so expect plenty of laughs and drama.

Dinnerladies aired between 1998 – 2000 and had two successful series.

The Vicar of Dibley

Perhaps Dawn French’s most iconic role was as female vicar Geraldine Granger.

She’s the protagonist of The Vicar of Dibley, which ran for three series between 1994 and 1998.

It’s set in a fictional small Oxfordshire village where we follow the weird and wonderful lives of the residents there.

Joining Dawn French in this all-star cast was Roger Lloyd Pack, Keeley Hawes, James Fleet and Emma Chambers.

Life on Mars

Life on Mars fans were excited recently, after a third series was confirmed by its co-creator.

But until then, we can binge watch the original and relive some of those great moments.

This series follows police officer Sam Tyler (John Simm) after he was hit by a car in 2006 and then wakes up in 1973.

As he tries to navigate this bizarre scenario, he ends up working alongside politically incorrect Gene Hunt (Philip Glenister).

Ashes to Ashes

When you’re done with Life on Mars, you won’t want to miss spin-off series Ashes to Ashes.

Philip Glenister reprises his role as Gene Hunt here, but this time he’s joined by another character.

Set in 1980’s London, police officer Alex Drake (Keeley Hawes) is shot in 2008 and wakes up in the 1980s.

In a similar vein to Sam Tyler, Alex Drake tries to make sense of what has happened to her.

Which series will you be watching first?