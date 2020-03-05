Exciting things are coming to Netflix...

Netflix will collaborate with Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi to bring Roald Dahl classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to life in two new series.

The first is an adaptation of the story and the second is an original spin-off about the Oompa-Loompas.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and spin-off series Oompa-Loompas will both be written, directed and produced by Waititi, who won an Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit.

Waititi is also known for his work on Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows.

Netflix has praised Taika Waititi for being the right fit for this project.

Netflix vice president of Original Animation Melissa Cobb said, “I grew up reading Dahl stories and lived large parts of my young life in those magical worlds.

“So finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa-Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task, until Taika walked into the room.”

She added, “Then it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would’ve created Taika.”

It’s not just Charlie and the Chocolate Factory either, as the Netflix UK Twitter account has teased that they’ve got even more Dahl adaptations coming. Although we’re not entirely sure when, we’re very excited!

They wrote, “These two series are just the beginning – Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, and many other beloved Dahl stories are set to follow soon!”

The Roald Dahl Story Company has also commented on the collaboration, with commercial and entertainment director Gideon Simeloff saying, “In the words of Willy Wonka himself – we are ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this project.

“There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humor and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows.”