The Crown fans will be getting an additional season!

The Crown will get a sixth and final season, instead of the originally proposed five.

This exciting news was confirmed by streaming giant Netflix, who shared a statement to social media.

In a tweet, they wrote, “News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!”

Fans were expecting Olivia Colman to step down and make room for Imelda Staunton for the fifth season, but plans have now changed.

Series creator Peter Morgan announced, “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

Olivia Colman will continue to play Queen Elizabeth II in the fourth and fifth season, before Imelda Staunton takes over for the final chapter.

So there’ll be plenty of episodes to come, which we’re sure we’ll delight fans all over the world.

In addition to Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter will reprise their roles as Prince Philip and Princess Margaret until the sixth season.

If you’ve been enjoying the latest cast, that means you’ll get to enjoy even more of them. Hooray!

Recently, Lesley Manville was confirmed to be joining The Crown, to play Princess Margaret.

She is due to star opposite Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer to see her in action.

However, it doesn’t look like the series will be covering the present day, which has seen plenty of huge moments in the Royal Family.

Speaking to PA Media, executive producer Suzanne Mackie said,”To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day.”