Netflix confirms when hit series The Witcher will resume filming

Are you ready to return to The Continent?

Netflix has revealed that filming will resume on The Witcher this summer.

Filming of the hit series, starring Henry Cavill, ground to a halt following the global pandemic.

But an exciting new update has confirmed everyone will return to set on 17th August.

The official Twitter account for the Netflix series wrote, “I’m dusting off my lute and quill, I have some news, some mead to spill.

“After all the months we’ve been apart It’s time for production to restart. The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless, Will reunite on set 17 August.”

Based on the popular video game of the same name, The Witcher drew in a whopping viewership of 76m households in its first series.

But fans have been forced to wait for the latest installment, due to lockdown.

The Witcher is filmed at Arborfield Studios in West London.

Whilst Netflix has been keeping many of us entertained during lockdown, the streaming giant has been forced to suspend production across a number of shows.

These include Sherlock Holmes spin-off The Irregulars and family series Zero Chill. Both of these are due to film in Liverpool.

Meanwhile, soap fans have been celebrating as filming has resumed across a number of UK programmes.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale has resumed filming already, and the BBC are planning on returning to EastEnders soon.