Netflix viewers are going wild for ‘genius’ game show Floor is Lava

This unique game show is based on the popular children's game!

Floor is Lava has taken Netflix fans by storm, spending an entire weekend at the top spot.

The streaming giant’s new game show is based on the popular children’s game, and it’s just as wild as you might expect.

Floor is Lava sees teams navigating an obstacle course above a giant pool of red water.

Netflix has described it as “Crystal Maze meets Total Wipeout meets Gladiators”, which is the ultimate combo!

A trailer for the game show sees contestants swinging on curtains, climbing on tables, and suspending from ceiling racks.

The set is designed to look like a home, which is exactly where you’d play it when you were a kid. Ah the nostalgia!

But it’s better than the childhood game, because those who win walk away with a prize of $10,000.

It sees three teams competing to take away the cash prize, but it’s not an easy task.

Floor is Lava has become a real hit in lockdown, with fans everywhere raving about it.

Many of them have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One wrote, “#FloorIsLava might just be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen on television”

Another added, “Im just here to say that #FloorIsLava on @netflix is genius!”

A third wrote, “#FloorIsLava is an awesome family show! All three of us were super into it!”

And a fourth called for a UK version, adding, “Gutted I didn’t come up with the concept first, but #FloorIsLava is good TV. I hope there’s a UK version on the way @NetflixUK #wheredotheygo”

Fans were also amused by the fact the game show makes it look like the contestants disappear into the lava too.

One fan pointed out, “I love the way that #FloorisLava is edited to make it seem like when contestants fall in they completely disappear. WHERE DO THEY GO!?!”

All episodes of Floor is Lava are available to stream on Netflix.