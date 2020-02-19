Not long to wait...

Time to head back to Las Encinas… Netflix’s Elite is on its way back!

The hit Spanish-language series took to its Instagram page to reveal that it will be returning to screens with its third season a lot sooner than we thought it would.

Here’s what you need to know about the show’s newest season.

When will Elite season three air on Netflix?

Following its global success with its first two drama-packed seasons, the third instalment of the gripping and glamourous Spanish thriller will be back on screens on 13th March 2020.

Considering that we last caught up with the Las Encinas crew back in September, this comes as a surprise to many fans who are usually accustomed to waiting around a year to see the next instalment of their favourite programmes.

What is Netflix’s Elite about?

The school-based hit follows Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani), and Christian (Miguel Herrán) as they are thrust into the world of an elite private school following the destruction of their humble state institution.

Among a web of murder, mystery and glamourous parties, the series subtly addresses more serious issues like class differences, homosexuality and injustice.

Although Netflix has not yet released a trailer for the upcoming series, we expect more drama, mystery and murder, especially as the duplicitous Polo was finally revealed as Marina’s killer at the end of season two.

With no current evidence against the student in the absence of the murder weapon, we expect some scheming amongst his peers in order to see some sort of conviction.

Which cast members will be returning for Elite season three?

Netflix has confirmed the return of many of the popular cast members, including the three original protagonists Samuel, Nadia and Christian (who was absent for much of the previous series).

Other fan favourites such as Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), Ander (Arón Piper), Omar (Omar Ayuso), Carla (Ester Expósito), Nano (Jaime Lorente Lopez) and Lu (Danna Paola) will be returning, as well as conflicted antagonist Polo (Álvaro Rico).

The streaming service has also confirmed two new additions to the cast, relative newcomers Sergio Momo (as Yeray) and Leïti Sène (as Malick).

However, there has been not yet been any word on what part these new characters will play in the twisted antics of their predecessors.

Only three weeks to go until we find out!